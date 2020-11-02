Social Media Tackles Climate Change in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich Department of Natural Resources is turning to the power of social media and citizen scientists in an effort to record environmental changes taking place at Town Neck Beach.

The “CoastSnap” initiative allows the public to transmit data to environmental organizations by using their smart phones to upload photos to strategically placed ‘CoastSnap’ cradles—located at various submission sites around the beach.

The photos collected will then be reviewed by expert researchers from the Woods Hole Sea Grant Program in partnership with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension.

They will then be compiled into a time-lapse video that captures shoreline position and beach width as it evolves through time.

This in turn will help to more accurately gauge what steps the town will have to take in an effort to help combat erosion, and other natural deterioration for years to come.

Sandwich is one of the latest coastal locations around the world that are adopting the idea of using visitors’ photos to monitor the effects of climate change and erosion.

For more information on the program and how to participate, you can click HERE.