Social Security Recipients Warned of Potential Scams

HYANNIS – The public is being warned of possible scams related to a recent boost in Social Security benefits.

The Better Business Bureau is advising recipients to beware of scams claiming they need to apply in order to receive a cost-of-living increase.

Potential scammers may pose as a representative with the Social Security Administration and ask people to share sensitive information or banking details in order to deposit the adjusted funds.

This year saw an 8.7% cost-of-living increase for Social Security, the largest the program has seen in over 4 decades due to ongoing inflation.

The BBB is reminding the public that adjustments to Social Security benefits are automatic and if someone says otherwise they are probably a scammer.

They added that typically the SSA only communicates with recipients if they request a call and that the administration would never ask for compromising information to get increased benefits.

By Brian Engles, Cape Cod.com NewsCenter