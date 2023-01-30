You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Social Security Recipients Warned of Potential Scams

January 30, 2023

Courtesy Better Business Bureau

HYANNIS – The public is being warned of possible scams related to a recent boost in Social Security benefits. 

The Better Business Bureau is advising recipients to beware of scams claiming they need to apply in order to receive a cost-of-living increase. 

Potential scammers may pose as a representative with the Social Security Administration and ask people to share sensitive information or banking details in order to deposit the adjusted funds. 

This year saw an 8.7% cost-of-living increase for Social Security, the largest the program has seen in over 4 decades due to ongoing inflation.

The BBB is reminding the public that adjustments to Social Security benefits are automatic and if someone says otherwise they are probably a scammer.

They added that typically the SSA only communicates with recipients if they request a call and that the administration would never ask for compromising information to get increased benefits. 

By Brian Engles, Cape Cod.com NewsCenter

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


