You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Some Communities Across U.S. Consider ‘Managed Retreat’ from Climate Change

Some Communities Across U.S. Consider ‘Managed Retreat’ from Climate Change

November 12, 2021

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (AP) – In some parts of the U.S., the risks from climate change have intensified enough to raise a startling question: Should some populated places simply be abandoned to nature?

One strategy that is gaining traction is so-called managed retreat, which is the planned relocation of vulnerable communities. Forms of managed retreat have existed in the U.S. since at least 1989, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency began buying properties in flood-prone areas.

Parts of Louisiana, Wisconsin and Illinois have used planned relocation to try to save communities from flooding and rising seas. Florida, California and New York could someday need to use the strategy too.

By Drew Costley and Seth Borenstein, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 