Southcoast Health Receives National Workplace Health Recognition

FALL RIVER – Southcoast Health has received national recognition for its workplace health.

The American Heart Association’s Workplace Health Achievement Index has awarded Gold to the non-profit healthcare organization for building a culture of wellness.

It is the third straight year the organization has earned the highest level of recognition.

Southcoast Health President and CEO Keith Hovan said the non-profit is honored to receive the award again.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to employee health and well-being, as well as the dedication of our staff to participating actively in our wellness programs,” Hovan said.

“With our system’s emphasis on preventative care and addressing social influencers of health in the region, I commend the Southcoast community – more than 7,500 employees strong – for setting a positive example.”

The association has defined best practices for employers to use to build a culture of health for their employees in the workplace. The index measures the extent to which a company has implemented those best practices.

The index scores organizations on 55 individual best practices in seven categories, including leadership, engagement, programs, policies and environment, partnerships, communications and reporting outcomes.

Companies recognized at the gold level have achieved an index score of at least 175 out of 217 possible points.

The framework of the index was built so organizations would continue to strive to improve the health of their workplace and their workforce from year to the next.

Southcoast Health Wellbeing Program Manager Kris Aimone cited hard work and effectiveness of the organization’s Wellbeing Committee and the support from leadership for its continued success.

“We are extremely proud of this designation and will continue to support our employees in their well-being journeys,” Aimone said.

“It’s inspiring to see co-workers and colleagues from across the entire system take charge of their personal health by taking part in this great program.”

Southcoast Health operates Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River and St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.