Southern Airways Expands Regional Commuter Airline Service

August 20, 2020

NANTUCKET – Southern Airways Express has announced expanded regional service that now includes a daily flight between New Bedford and Nantucket.

The route complements the commuter airline’s Nantucket expansion earlier this summer, which added Hyannis.

The flights will begin on August 26 and tickets are now on sale.

Southern Airways Express’ seasonal flying in New England is scheduled through October 12, but the newer route additions of Hyannis and New Bedford are being considered for year-round service.

“Southern Airways has shown considerable commitment to New England over the last few months,” said Mark Cestari, Newton resident and Chief Commercial Officer at Southern Airways.

