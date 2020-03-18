Spaulding Cape Cod Suspends Visits to Patients Due to COVID-19

SANDWICH – Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital has suspended visits to patients until further notice due to the Coronavirus.

The rehab hospital has been closely monitoring the evolving response and guidance from local and national officials regarding COVID-19. Their patient population is considered especially high risk for the most dangerous complications of the virus.

In addition, patients will not be allowed out of the facility to meet any visitors.

Only clinically appropriate and urgent medical travel will be allowed with the approval of Spaulding site administrative leadership and clinical leadership.

Other protective measures being taken include canceling the public use of facilities, support groups, and wellness programs.

Self-serve items in the cafeteria were discontinued in favor of pre-packaged items, and persons accompanying outpatients for their scheduled therapy or doctor appointments are limited to one adult.

For more information on Spaulding’s response and updates, visit Spauldingrehab.org/coronavirus.