Special Election Called to Fill Massachusetts House Seat

BOSTON (AP) — A special election has been scheduled to fill the Massachusetts House seat left vacant by the resignation of former Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo.

The special election will be held March 30.

The primaries will be March 2.

No-excuse voting by mail will be available for both elections.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers to local registrars of voters is Jan. 19.

The last day to file certified nomination papers with Galvin’s office is Jan. 26.

DeLeo, who served as speaker for 12 years, resigned last week and is expected to accept a job at Northeastern University, his alma mater.