Special Olympics Recognizes Martha’s Vineyard High School

OAK BLUFFS – Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School has been recognized by Special Olympics Massachusetts for demonstrating commitment to a socially inclusive school climate.

The 2020-21 Special Olympics Massachusetts Unified Champion School accolade denotes schools that have shown that they emphasize acceptance, respect and human dignity for all students.

Vice president of schools and community development for the organization Patti Doherty said that MVRHS has shown substantial resiliency and determination to achieve social connectedness for all students despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID pandemic.

“You are all truly creating a ‘Unified Generation’ of young people who embrace differences and lead social change,” Doherty said in a statement.

Special Olympics Massachusetts highlighted the MVRHS Unified Sports basketball league that brings students with and without disabilities together to play on the same court, as well as the other programs that grew from the initiative: unified track and unified bocce.

“Our school community has really embraced MVRHS’ commitment to embracing differences and leading social change,” said Principal Sarah Dingledy in a statement.

“With a solid foundation in place, we can forge even more paths towards inclusion within our school community.”