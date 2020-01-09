Spectacle of Trees Raises $100K

HYANNIS – Organizers of the annual Spectacle of Trees are calling the 2019 edition a success.

The Barnstable Charitable Foundation partnered with nine local nonprofits to present the holiday season event at the Cape Cod Mall.

The public bought $10 “tree bucks” to vote on their favorite decorated trees with gifts underneath, which were then raffled off.

The trees were on display for three weeks outside of Ten Pin Eatery.

This year’s event generated $100,000 in donations.

At an event on December 14, master of ceremonies Jonathan Thompson, of JT’s Chronicles led the drawing and the tree winners were selected from votes received.

“Our Spectacle was such a wonderful success this year,” said Aimee Guthinger, the event manager. “We were really happy with the response from the public and our beneficiary partners.”

Each tree was sponsored by a different non-profit and all proceeds from their tree went directly to that organization.

“This year, one of our returning beneficiaries, in particular, doubled its fundraising total,” Guthinger said.

Guthinger said there were also two or three other returning organizations that saw “remarkable increases” in their fundraising.

The beneficiaries were excited about the response and the awareness brought to their organizations and causes through the event, according to Guthinger.

“It’s the best feel good event around,” she said.

This year’s beneficiaries included Health Imperatives, Heidrea for Heroes, Hyannis West PTO, Kiwanis Club of Hyannis/Mashpee, Lyme Awareness of Cape Cod, Marstons Mills Public Library, National Marine Life Center, Ovarian Cancer 101 and the Barnstable Charitable Foundation.

Guthinger says efforts are underway to expand the 2020 Spectacle of Trees fundraiser, which may kickoff in July.

Guthinger said they are always looking for more beneficiaries.

“We are always looking for new organizations to get involved and bring their creativity and energy to this event,” she said.

For more information about the 15th annual Spectacle of Trees, visit spectacleoftrees.com or follow Barnstable Charitable Foundation at Facebook.com/barnstablecharity.