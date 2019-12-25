You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sports Betting Giant DraftKings Plans Merger, To Go Public

December 25, 2019

BOSTON – Sports betting giant DraftKings plans to merge with two other firms and go public.

The Massachusetts-based company said Monday that it will complete its merger with gambling tech firm SBTech and acquisition company Diamond Eagle Acquisition sometime in the first half of 2020.

DraftKings said the combined company will be valued at $3.3 billion.

The new company will retain the DraftKings moniker and company co-founder and CEO Jason Robins will continue to lead it.

The three companies are merging through a special purpose acquisition, a method of taking a company public that differs from an initial public offering, or IPO.

