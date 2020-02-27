Spots Still Available for 2020 HyArts Artist Shanty Program

HYANNIS – Applications are still being accepted for artists and artisans interested in participating in the 2020 Hyannis HyArts Cultural District Artist Shanty program.

The applications are received on a rolling basis until all spots are filled and only a limited number of spots remain for the upcoming season.

They can be downloaded from www.ArtsBarnstable.com. Remaining spaces will be filled based on need and availability.

Artist shanties are located at Bismore Park just steps away at the Harbor Overlook, and at the corner of South and Ocean Street, overlooking Aselton Park and Hyannis Harbor.

The expansion of the Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanty program to two locations creates an additional attraction for visitors walking from Main Street to Hyannis Harbor through the Hyannis Village Green along the Walkway-to-the-Sea.

At the same time, it provides affordable selling space and increased exposure for local artists and artisans.

The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanty Program began in 2005 as the first in a series of arts oriented strategies designed to provide opportunities and exposure for local artists, enliven the economic climate in downtown Hyannis and establish an important vibrant backdrop for year round residents and visitors.

The shanties are open weekends May through mid-June and then seven days a week through Columbus Day. The Harbor Overlook has extended weekends in the fall through December holiday festivities.

Work is handmade or hand crafted, and all artists are from Cape Cod. A variety of work is represented including jewelry, paintings, photography, visual art, woodcarving, fiber arts, ceramics, rope work, glass work, literary art, mixed media, and more.