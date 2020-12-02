SSA Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has reported that an employee assigned to the M/V Katama has tested positive for COVID-19.

The name of the person is not being revealed to ensure health information privacy.

The person last worked on the watch that began with the 11:05 a.m. trip last Sunday and ended with the vessel’s arrival at 10:35 a.m. in Woods Hole on Monday morning.

A statement from the SSA said the person developed symptoms after leaving work and obtained a test on Tuesday.

The boat line said that due to the employee’s typical work duties, the person was unlikely to have any prolonged exposure with any member of the public during their work hours.

The Authority has notified vessel employees who were in close contact with the affected employee. Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after they receive a negative test result or are cleared to work by a medical professional.

No operational changes or interruptions are anticipated because of the incident.