FALMOUTH – Upcoming public meetings regarding climate change will be sponsored by Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church.

The four PSA meetings–entitled “What is the Climate Emergency?”–will be streaming on Zoom on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Topics include how the issue got to its current point and what can be done in the future to resolve climate-based problems.

The first meeting will be held on January 13. For more information, including how to register, call 508-548-3863.