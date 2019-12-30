State Fire Marshal Issues Tips For Christmas Tree Disposal

HYANNIS – State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey is reminding residents to think smart when it comes to disposing their old Christmas trees this year.

Over the past few years, there have been several fires involving seasonal greenery that had dried out, causing millions of dollars in damage.

“Whether your tradition is to put up your Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving or just before Christmas, trees should be taken down promptly, and disposed of properly. Even a well-watered tree quickly dries out and becomes a danger,” said Ostroskey.

In addition, Cape officials warn that disposing Christmas trees by using gasoline or other fuels to ignite them can lead to serious burns and could pose wildfire risks.

To find out if your community has a Christmas tree recycling program, contact your local public works department or recycling committee.

In addition, the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection has information on Christmas tree recycling that can be found HERE.

For more information on fire safety, you can contact your local fire department or the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 1-877-9 NO FIRE or on-line by clicking HERE.