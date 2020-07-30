You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Advises Residents to Report Unsolicited Seed Packages

July 30, 2020

BARNSTABLE – An advisory was recently issued by the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, urging residents to report any unsolicited packages of seeds they receive.

Reports have come in across the country over recent days, saying that seeds from foreign countries have been shipped to homes unknowingly.

While the seeds are not known to harm humans or household pets, they can potentially damage agriculture and the environment as a whole if they are planted.

Those who do receive unsolicited seeds are advised to hold on to them and all other packaging, and to reach out to the MDAR.

To learn more, visit MDAR’s website by clicking here.

