BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports that there are now 330 reported cases in Barnstable County, which is 16 more cases since yesterday. The number of confirmed state wide cases is 11,736, which is 1334 more than yesterday. There were 24 new deaths, bringing the state wide total to 216. However, there were no new reported deaths in Barnstable, Dukes, or Nantucket Counties.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Overview

Barnstable County– 330 (Including 6 deaths)

Dukes-7

Nantucket-9