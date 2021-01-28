Phase 2 of State’s Vaccination Plan Begins Next Week

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker says Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan will start with adults 75 years and older on February 1.

Baker is also assuring residents that new testing sites will continue to open in expectation of soon receiving more doses of the vaccine from the federal government.

Other residents able to receive the vaccination in Phase 2 of the process will also soon be able to schedule their appointments.

Cape Cod Healthcare CEO Michael Lauf announced plans to keep COVID tests on the Cape to be processed to ensure rapid and accurate results.

More updates on the vaccination process can be found on the website of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter