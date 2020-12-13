FIre Officials Remind Public To Practice Candle Safety

BARNSTABLE – With the holiday season underway, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding the public about the heightened risk for home fires due to candles and decorations.

Christmas is one of the top days of the year for candle fires. Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey says Monday will be Candle Safety Day.

“If your using candles in a home make sure they are not near any combustible items, and then the second biggest item is if you leave the house make sure you extinguish the candles,” said Centerville Osterville Marstons Mills Fire Department Fire Prevention Officer Martin Macneeley.

Tips from the State include

Burn Candles Inside A 1-Foot Circle Of Safety

Switch to Flame less Candles

Keep in mind 1-3 of candle fires occur in bedrooms

Practice Candle safety

“All though candle Fires have dropped 73% since their peak in 1999, we must continue to practice safe candle use, especially around the holidays,” said Ostroskey.