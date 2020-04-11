State Announces Online Portal for Purchasing or Donating Personal Protective Equipment

HYANNIS – An online portal where individuals and companies can easily donate or sell personal protective equipment during the CVOID-19 outbreak has been announced by Governor Charlie Baker.

The program will also provide an entry point for local manufacturers looking for information on how to adapt their businesses to produce more equipment for the Commonwealth, as well as offering opportunities for those who wish to volunteer during the crisis.

The COVID-19 PPE Donation Program will allow companies and organizations to donate protective equipment that is in short supply due to the global demand.

At COVID-19 PPE Procurement website, businesses and organizations can offer for purchase N95 and N99 masks, ventilators, surgical masks, facemasks with integrated shields, Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR), goggles, gloves, protective gowns, booties, headcovers, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes.

The online portal can be reached at this link.