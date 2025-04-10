State Approves $1.2B for Wastewater

The state has approved $1.2 billion in wastewater and drinking water infrastructure loans and grants.

The money will boost the State Revolving Fund (SRF) administered by the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust. The loans help address costs of sewer infrastructure on Cape Cod, as well as protect drinking water.

The projects funded statewide include 35 clean water construction projects totaling approximately $858 million and 32 drinking water construction projects totaling approximately $293 million. Communities offered SRF financing in this round must decide to move forward with the project by June 30 and secure local funding authority.

“I’m proud to see the Clean Water State Revolving Fund step up once again to support nine critical projects across the Cape and Islands with a significant $239 million in funding. Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket are facing a multi-billion-dollar wastewater crisis, and this funding is a key part of our efforts to tackle nutrient pollution in our ponds, rivers, and coastal embayments,” said Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr in a statement.

“With the added benefit of over $55 million in additional funding from the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund, these resources are helping our communities make real progress in addressing the degradation of our waterways. I want to thank the Board of the Clean Water Trust for their continued partnership and especially for ensuring that communities will be able to receive carryover project costs from prior years.”

Nonprofits and Barnstable County Commissioners were calling for an infusion of money into the fund as towns wrestle with millions of dollars of wastewater projects.