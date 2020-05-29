Attorney General’s Office to Award $500,000 to Small Businesses

HYANNIS – A grant program through Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office will award $500,000 to provide financial relief to small businesses impacted by closures and losses as a result of COVID-19.

The attorney general’s “Small Business Relief Partnership Grant Program” will provide funding to municipalities and regional planning agencies that are assisting small businesses in the communities they serve.

Grant funds will be distributed by these organizations to help small businesses address fixed debt, payroll, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities, and other working capital expenses incurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our small businesses have suffered greatly by the financial crisis caused by this pandemic – we hope that this funding provides some relief as we work together to rebuild our economy,” said Healey.

“We’ve been listening to our small businesses and will continue to look for ways to get them the support and resources they need during this challenging time.”

Barnstable is one of the municipalities that will receive grant funding.

Other municipalities receiving grant funding include Bellingham, Chelmsford, Easthampton, Holyoke, Lynn, Medford, New Bedford, Newburyport, Orange, Pembroke, and Revere.

Regional planning organizations that were awarded grant funding include the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission, and the Montachusett Regional Planning Commission.

This grant was funded by settlement funds secured by the AG’s Office.

As a condition of receiving the grant, all funds must be distributed directly to small businesses, and no portion of these funds may be used to defray administrative or operational costs.

Healey’s Office is currently providing information that small businesses can use to connect them with resources, including finding loans and insurance information.

Healey also joined a COVID Relief Coalition partnership to provide pro bono legal assistance to vulnerable small businesses.

For more information on the “Small Business Relief Partnership Grant Program”, click here.