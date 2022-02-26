State Auditor Certifies $2 Million for Elections

HYANNIS – The state has announced Massachusetts must pay communities a little over $2 million for additional mandated polling hours in the upcoming September state primary elections and November general elections.

“Expanding access to the polls is important, but comes at a significant cost to municipalities, which is why the work my office does to ensure they are adequately reimbursed is some of the most important work we do,” State Auditor Suzanne Bump said.

The Uniform Polling Hours Law, passed in 1983, made it required for polling location to stay open for at least 13 hours on election days.

The legislation included language that allows for the state auditor to certify extra costs communities take on in order to provide more hours.

Apart from certifying the costs, Bump called for lawmakers to figure out a uniform approach to funding concerning early voting.

“Early voting has been a success in the Commonwealth, but the lack of a consistent and predictable method for funding this service has created uncertainty in local government budgets,” Bump said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter