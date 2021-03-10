State Auditor’s Office Looks Into Election Costs and Juvenile Records

HYANNIS – Data collected on juvenile offenders in the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is lacking according to an investigation done by the office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump.

The data is supposed to be able to be used by the Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board in order to find out how best to help these young people.

According to the state auditor’s office, however, the system used by the district attorney’s office currently does not allow for these kinds of assessments as it cannot keep track of all the necessary data.

Bump believes this to be a major issue which could negatively impact the well-being of juveniles.

The auditor’s office has also been looking over election spending reports from across the commonwealth.

With new expenses for the COVID-19-freindly option of at-home voting, many cities and towns have filed reports for reimbursements.

In order to make sure this money is going to the proper places and that communities are not reimbursed twice for election expenses, the auditor’s office has released a survey for municipalities to answer that they will then certify.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter