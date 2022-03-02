State Awards $3 Million in Grants to Fight Violence Against Women

HYANNIS – Nearly $3 million in grant funding has been announced by the state that will go towards 37 community-based organizations, police departments and state agencies as part of the Violence Against Women Act, Services Training Officers Prosecutors (VAWA STOP) program.

The program’s goal is to strengthen the criminal justice system’s response domestic violence and sexual assault as well as provide better services for survivors.

“The VAWA STOP Grant program has an important role in our Administration’s strategy to confront gender-based violence and empower domestic violence and sexual assault survivors,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“We are grateful to our partners in law enforcement, the judicial system and survivor services who work tirelessly to promote justice and provide support for survivors.”

Some of the services that have been supported by the $15.3 million in VAWA grants distributed over the last five years include prevention and identifying services, training opportunities for judiciary systems and personnel, partnerships between law enforcement and survivor service providers, and supporting prosecutors working with survivor-witness advocates.