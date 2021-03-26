You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Awards Over $14 Million in COVID Relief

State Awards Over $14 Million in COVID Relief

March 26, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HYANNIS – The state recently awarded approximately $14.6 million in COVID relief grants to 295 businesses across the region. 

The funds are part of the eleventh round of grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.

Almost $648 million in direct financial support has been provided by MGCC to 14,351 businesses across the state since the program’s inception. 

Grants in the current round were awarded to 107 minority-owned and 107 woman-owned businesses, said state officials.

Sixty-four grantees were in the restaurant sector, 91 recipients are in gateway cities and 104 businesses have not received prior aid. 

MGCC also announced that more funding will be available to support nonprofits that offer technical assistance to help small businesses recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community development financial institutions will also receive funding from MGCC to support small businesses in underserved communities.

