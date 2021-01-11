State Awards Over $300,000 in Wildlife Grants

FALMOUTH – The state recently awarded $307,631 in funding to wildlife habitat-improving projects across the state.

The Wildlife Habitat Management Grant Program, administered by the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, will provide the grants.

Ten wildlife habitat improvement projects totaling 308 acres will benefit from the funds, including projects in Falmouth and Nantucket.

“Our administration is making smart investments in wildlife habitat management to ensure protected lands throughout the Commonwealth are ecologically healthy and well-managed,” said Governor Charlie Baker in a statement.

“These important local projects will result in valuable ecological and economic benefits, and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like hunting, bird watching and fishing.”

In Falmouth, the Town is receiving $11,306 to improve sandplain grasslands at Connamesset Reservation.

On Nantucket, a grant of $24,074 will go to the Nantucket Conservation Foundation to manage sandplain barrens and heathlands on the Middle Moors property.

A $44,007 grant will also go to the Mass Audubon to conduct sandplain and heathland restoration work at Sesachacha Heathlands Wildlife Sanctuary on Nantucket.