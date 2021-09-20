State Community Colleges Will Require COVID Vaccinations

BARNSTABLE – All 15 of the state’s community colleges must require their students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be on campus.

The requirement beginning January 2022 was announced by the presidents of all Massachusetts Community Colleges, including Cape Cod Community College John Cox.

Proof of vaccination will be required for students prior to the start of in-person classes in 2022, though students registering for courses that do not include an in-person component and have no reason to go to the campus will not be required to provide proof of vaccination.

In their statement, the presidents cited the increased availability of vaccines, the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine and pending approval of others as well as current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as reasons for the requirement.

The presidents said that they will continue to codify the requirement, as well as exemptions, over the fall semester.