State Confirms 32 More Virus Fatalities, Massachusetts Death Total Reaches 154

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday afternoon that 32 more people passed away due to illness associated with the novel coronavirus. The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Massachusetts is now at 154.

No additional fatalities were reported in Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

The victims were between their 30s and 90s. The status of preexisting conditions for all victims was either confirmed or unknown, according to the report. Two victims were confirmed to had not been hospitalized.

As of Thursday’s report from the state, 56,608 people have been tested for the virus, with 8,966 confirmed positive cases. 1,228 additional positive cases were announced by the DPH on Thursday alone.

Included in the statewide totals are 283 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County and 12 in Dukes County and Nantucket County combined, according to the DPH.

