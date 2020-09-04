State Disburses Lost Wages Assistance Benefits to Claimants

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has begun the disbursement of Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) benefits to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants.

Payments are expected by Saturday.

For those who are eligible for LWA through the standard unemployment insurance (UI) program, benefits are expected to be disbursed on or before September 15.

FEMA recently approve the state’s application to receive grant funding to pay a limited additional weekly unemployment benefit to claimants.

The application was submitted by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), in coordination with the DUA.

An additional application for the week of August 22 has been sent to FEMA and the Massachusetts DUA is awaiting review by FEMA.

Per FEMA’s authorization, the grant will fund an additional $300 weekly payment to those who are eligible for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits for the three weeks ending August 1, 8 and 15.

Most eligible claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the Commonwealth will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment retroactive to the dates specified in the grant.