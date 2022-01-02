State Dismisses Union’s Request to Close Schools Monday

BOSTON – The largest teachers union in Massachusetts is calling on the education commissioner to keep public schools closed to students on Monday.

Most students were scheduled to return to the classroom after the holiday break on Monday, but the Massachusetts Teachers Association said Friday the day should be reserved for staff members to go in and get tested for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Education rejected the idea of keeping students out of school Monday.

Union President Merrie Najimy said making Monday a testing day is needed to protect public health as coronavirus cases surge across the state.