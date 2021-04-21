State Distributes Money to Fight Against Youth Substance Use

HYANNIS – Almost $4 million in grants is being distributed from the state to several youth substance use prevention programs.

These programs focus on community engagement and strengthening substance use prevention strategies.

These awards will continue to be distributed by the state over the course of several years.

Among the grant recipients are several Cape organizations.

Regional organizations receiving awards include the Barnstable County Department of Human Services, the High Point Treatment Centers in Plymouth and Wareham, and Martha’s Vineyard treatment organizations.

The funding for the program is given through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, many are finding it difficult to get the help they need to improve their mental health and fight against substance use.

Governor Charlie Baker hopes to “expand pathways to substance use prevention programs at all levels in every area of the state.”

By preventing substance use in youths, hopefully adult substance use will decline over time as well.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter