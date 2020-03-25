State “Essential” Industries List During the COVID-19 Pandemic is Extensive and Detailed

Governor Baker recently imposed a stay-at-home advisory this week, yet there are still quite a large number of businesses that have been deemed “essential” and remain open.

The Baker-Polito Administration issued an extensive list of designated businesses and other organizations that provide essential services and workforces related to COVID-19 that shall continue to operate during this two-week time period. This list is based on federal guidance and amended to reflect the needs of Massachusetts’ unique economy.

A detailed list provided by the State can be found at https://www.mass.gov/doc/covid-19-essential-services/download

The list includes the following industries:

Healthcare/Public Health/Human Services

Law Enforcement/Public Safety/First Responders

Food and Agriculture

Energy

Water and Wastewater

Transportation and Logistics

Public Works

Communication and Information Technology

Critical Manufacturing

Hazardous Materials

Financial Services

Chemical

Defense Industrial Base

The list also includes other community-based essential functions and government operations, which include: