State Expands Walk-Up COVID-19 Shots; Field Hospital Closing

May 6, 2021

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts will begin expanding walk-up COVID-19 vaccination opportunities as it tries to make it easier for residents to protect themselves against the disease.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that beginning Monday, four additional mass vaccination locations will begin offering walk-up shots.

He said other sites are already offering vaccinations without appointments.

A COVID-19 field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester is expected to close for good within the next couple of weeks.

The 220-bed field hospital was first set up last spring, then reopened in December to treat patients during the state’s second surge of coronavirus cases.

