State Fire Marshall Warns About Pool Chemicals

BOSTON – Due to the coronavirus pandemic people are spending more time at home and that along with the summer heat, has state fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey is reminding pool owners to make sure their pool chemicals are stored properly.

“Pool chemicals can become dangerous when they become wet or are mixed with other chemicals. Make sure all chemicals are stored in a secure and dry area, and carefully follow all manufacturer’s instructions when using them,” said Ostroskey.

Pool Chemical Handling Safety Tips

-Read and follow manufacturer’s instructions very carefully.

-Children should never handle pool chemicals.

-Put a lid on all chemicals.

-Thoroughly clean tools and equipment after using.

-Immediately clean up spilled substances.

-Be aware that mixing chemicals is dangerous.

-Mix pool chemicals outdoors only in well ventilated areas.

Pool Chemical Storage

-Separate incompatible substances.

-Avoid storing containers of liquids above containers of powder.

-Avoid mixing old chemicals with fresh chemicals.

-Use separate designated scoops for each chemical.

-Use separate containers for cleaning up spilled chemicals.

-Store chemicals outside or in the garage.

-Lock your storage area to keep children, pets, and unauthorized users out.

– Keep easily combustible items out of storage area.