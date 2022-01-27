State Fire Officials Remind Seniors About Importance of Smoke Alarms

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding older residents about the importance of smoke alarms.

A new campaign launched by state officials advises residents, especially older ones, to ensure that their smoke alarms are working. They add that the alarms should also be replaced after 10 years.

Massachusetts Fire Marshall Peter Ostrosky explained that there is a disproportionately higher risk of those aged 65 and above dying in a fire as compared to others.

That, mixed with the fact that roughly 60% of fatal fires across Massachusetts take place in houses without a functioning smoke alarm, has prompted these advisories from fire officials.

More information can be found on the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services’ website.