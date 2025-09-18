State grant is helping Dennis and other Cape towns prepare for extreme weather

DENNIS – Governor Maura Healey’s office has announced nearly $30 million in grants to help 54 Massachusetts communities prepare for extreme weather events, including three Cape Cod towns.

The grant includes about $2.6 million for a flood mitigation and storm drainage restoration project in Dennis, one of the biggest dollar amounts being shared in this round. According to the Town of Dennis, the grant will help develop design and permitting plans to restore Pound Pond at Seaview Park in Dennisport.

The design “will look at revitalizing the pond to improve water quality and function as well as making aesthetic improvements to make the park more inviting to visit.”

The state grant will also benefit: –Truro Rural Resilience Hubs Powering Emergency Shelter, Local Resilience, And Grid Reliability With Microgrids $257,500 –Town of Orleans – Downtown and Town Cove Resilience Plan $198,175 -Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe – Tidmarsh Farms Homestead Planning and Acquisition Project $196,230 -Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) Creation of a Master Plan for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) $350,270 “Communities across Massachusetts are already feeling the impacts of rising heat, flooding and other extreme weather.

These grants give them the ability to prepare before disaster strikes – protecting homes, public spaces and essential services. Preparation is the most affordable, effective way to protect people and avoid much higher costs down the road,” said Governor Healey.