State Health Council Approves Expanded Vaccine Requirement

September 8, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Public Health Council has approved a plan to require coronavirus vaccination for all employees at rest homes, assisted living residences and hospice programs, along with workers who provide in-home direct care services.

The council unanimously approved the plan at a Wednesday meeting, with members saying it’s an important step to protect vulnerable age groups.

The plan expands on a previous order from Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration requiring vaccination for workers at skilled nursing facilities.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,300 Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 15.

The Associated Press

