State Helping Authorities Handle Large Gatherings in Wake of Chauvin Conviction, Baker Issues Statement

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker announced that state public safety officials are prepared to support municipal authorities should they request assistance with large-scale events in the coming days.

Baker said that the state administration, local and state law enforcement and other agencies are “coordinating to ensure sufficient personnel are available to preserve public safety and protect the rights of all residents in the event of sizable gatherings related to the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the case that triggered worldwide protests and reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The Governor has signed an order making up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard available in the event that local officials request assistance.

Baker said that the number reflects the maximum number of personnel who can be made available, not necessarily the number to be deployed, and that similar orders in 2020 did not always result in any deployed Guard members.

“As we do for all potential large-scale gatherings in the Commonwealth, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security has been working with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure public safety personnel can be on hand if the need arises,” said EOPSS Secretary Thomas Turco in a statement.

“These are standard precautionary measures to protect the rights and safety of all residents, and there is no indication of any public safety risk in Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said that State Police would be operating with increased staffing levels in the event that additional troopers are needed to ensure safety on state roadways and property or assist local police departments.

“We are coordinating with our partner agencies on a multi-layered, scalable plan to protect people’s safety, property, and rights of assembly and free speech,” said Mason.

“We will adjust operations and staffing as necessary to ensure that all citizens can exercise their Constitutionally-protected rights in a safe and secure manner. Additionally, we stand ready to assist our local law enforcement partners throughout the state if requested.”

Governor Baker also issued the following statement in response to the verdict:

“Eleven months ago, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin subdued and handcuffed George Floyd, and then knelt on his neck for over 8 horrific minutes.

“Since then, many states and municipalities, horrified by the viral video of George Floyd’s death, have enacted significant law enforcement reforms – including here in Massachusetts.

“But for many, the most important unanswered question since that awful night has been much more personal: Where is the justice for George Floyd – and for that matter, Officer Chauvin?

“Nothing can reverse the pain, suffering and agony of George Floyd’s family and friends, but this decision does make clear that Officer Chauvin was not above the law. He was given a fair trial, found guilty, and he will pay a price for his actions.

“But as the countless, tragic events that took place at the hands of law enforcement before and after George Floyd’s death make clear, there is much to do to correct, reform and reimagine the way law enforcement officers are trained, and how they and their departments are held accountable for their actions.

“Massachusetts enacted one of the most comprehensive police training, transparency and accountability laws in the country at the end of last year. We owe it to all those whose lives have been lost to do all we can to successfully implement that law, and sustain its aspirations far into the future.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.