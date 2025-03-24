You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State House And Senate Vote To Extend Remote And Hybrid Meetings

March 24, 2025

BOSTON – The State House and Senate have agreed to a two-year extension of the authorization that allowed cities and towns to conduct hybrid and remote public meetings.

The Bill, An Act relative to extending certain COVID-19 measures adopted during the state of emergency, continues practices that have remained popular far beyond the height of the pandemic and which advocates say have increased public participation and promoted government transparency over the past five years.

Applicable settings include select board and school committee gatherings, many of which occur regularly throughout the Cape’s fifteen towns.

Proponents such as the Massachusetts Municipal Association have prioritized making such meetings permanently available, though the current extension only lasts through June 30, 2027.

Prior to the extension, the law was set to ban at the end of the month.

The Bill now goes to Governor Healey’s desk for review.

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


