State Invests $12.6M in Coastal Community Resilience

September 20, 2022

HYANNIS – State officials have announced $12.6 million for coastal community resilience projects across the region, including several on Cape Cod.

Barnstable will receive about $128,127 for design and permitting related to protecting Sandy Neck Beach facilities from storm damage, while Chatham will receive over $86,732 for beach nourishment at Crescent Beach.

Chatham will also receive $82,690 on behalf of the Pleasant Bay Alliance for permitting and construction preparation for a shoreline project aimed at protecting the Jackknife Beach recreational area.

Brewster, Dennis and Orleans will benefit from $288,414 going towards management of the coastline between Rock Harbor in Orleans and Bass Hole in Dennis.

Provincetown will see $80,355 for design work for a dune enhancement project along a 250-foot section of Ryder Street Beach, which will include storm damage and flood protection. 

Wellfleet will receive $546,180 in partnership with the Towns of Eastham, Provincetown, and Truro for a multi-phase project to pursue a regional approach to shoreline management for eastern Cape Cod Bay. 

Plymouth’s Long Beach will be nourished with sand, gravel and cobble through $2 million to help address the effects of increasingly severe storms. 

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will receive $499,981 for the second phase of its flood proofing measures, conducted in partnership with the Town of Falmouth, Marine Biological Laboratory, and Northeast Fisheries Science Center.

