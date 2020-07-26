State Issues Guidance for Busing Students

BOSTON – With schools on the Cape and Islands preparing to reopen classes this fall, the state has issued guidance for how children should be bused to and from school.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that all students and staff, regardless of age, are required to wear masks at all times on the bus.

Students will also sit by themselves on separate benches, with an empty row between each and alternating sides, which will reduce bus capacities to between 33 and 43 percent.

The state said that students should be assigned to a single bus and a particular seat.

Windows on the bus will be kept open at all times unless there is extreme weather conditions and school districts are encouraged to add bus monitors to every bus to ensure the health and safety precautions are being followed.

