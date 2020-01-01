You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Launches Automatic Voter Registration System

State Launches Automatic Voter Registration System

January 1, 2020

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts launched its automatic voter registration system on Wednesday.

The new system will automatically update a person’s voter registration when that person notifies a state agency like the Registry of Motor Vehicles of a new address or other change in status.

Those automatically registered to vote will then be notified by mail of the opportunity to choose a political party or to decline to register.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill approving the system last year so that automatic voter registration would begin in time for the next presidential primaries.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 