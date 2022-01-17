State Launches Nation’s First Commission On Clean Heat

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the first meeting of the state’s new Commission on Clean Heat, a committee aiming to help reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions in the buildings sector and the first of its kind in the nation.

The Commission, created by Executive Order 596, will bring together a varied group of experts in sectors such as affordable housing, energy efficient building design, health care, heating system design, heating fuel distribution, and real estate to aid the state in its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

The Commissions 21 members and Chair Judy Chang, Undersecretary of Energy and Climate Solutions for Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs, will help develop policy recommendations to reduce usage of heating fuels and reduce emissions in the building sector while making sure costs and opportunities arising from such reductions are shared equally.

“This Commission brings together a diverse, experienced and thoughtful group of experts and stakeholders to help our Administration develop the policies and strategies we will need to meet the challenges associated with decarbonizing the buildings sector in Massachusetts,” said Governor Charlie Baker.

“The membership of the Commission on Clean Heat represents a variety of important perspectives that will be critical in the development of balanced, forward-thinking approaches to decarbonization that prioritize innovation, affordability, and equity as we make the transition.”

The Commission will also hold public stakeholder meetings to gather public input on clean heat initiatives.

The first set of policy recommendations will be given to Governor Baker on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod,com NewsCenter