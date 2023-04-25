State Moving to Accelerate Clean Energy Development

BOSTON – State officials recently announced the creation of the Commission on Clean Energy Infrastructure Siting and Permitting and the Interagency Offshore Wind Council.

Created by the order of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper, the two bodies will bring together stakeholders to expedite the fair and equitable creation of clean energy infrastructure.

The commission will be tasked with reducing permitting timelines for clean energy projects while ensuring input from communities, relevant state agencies, and environmental justice advocates.

The council will be responsible for developing the state’s Offshore Wind Strategic Plan with community and stakeholder input.

“We’re taking on some of the toughest aspects of the clean energy transition head-on with these twin efforts on offshore wind and infrastructure siting,” said Tepper.

“I ordered the creation of these two bodies because the Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to proactively and collaboratively breaking down barriers and addressing the challenges our clean energy industry faces.”

The council is expected to put forward its recommendations on administrative, regulatory, and legislative changes to existing permitting and siting procedures before the end of the year.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter