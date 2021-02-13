State Launches New COVID Vaccine Location Finder Tool

HYANNIS – The state has launched a new online tool for finding COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The online COVID-19 Vaccine Finder tool is available in a number of languages and allows residents to find locations and view appointment availability for some sites before scheduling.

The tool will display all vaccination locations open to all eligible residents in Phase 1 and 2 across the state, but will only include appointment availability details for the state’s mass vaccination sites and some sites operated by local health departments at this time.

Upon selecting a vaccination location, residents can view what brand of vaccine is offered, directions via Google Maps and MBTA Trip Planner information, specific site instructions and whether it is indoors or outdoors, and disability access information.

The tool updates appointment availability every 5 minutes for participating vaccination locations, and will add more availability for additional locations in the coming weeks, said the Administration.

To date, Massachusetts has administered over one million vaccine doses.

The state also now has the capacity to administer 242,000 doses per week, the Administration’s first benchmark set for Phase 2 of the distribution plan.

The tool can be accessed from the state’s vaccination website or directly here.

Residents 75 and older who do not have internet or cannot use the website can call 2-1-1 to access the Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line in order to schedule an appointment over the phone.

More information about the vaccine distribution process on Cape Cod can be found here.