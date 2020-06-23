State Launches New Informational COVID-19 Testing Website

HYANNIS – The state recently launched “Get Tested MA”, a revamped testing website for state residents to find the resources and information they need for testing all in one place.

The site has information on who should get a test, what to do if an individual receives a positive test, and details the different types of tests that are available.

The website also connects with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 testing site locator, where residents can find the nearest testing site convenient for them.

The map features over 250 test sites that can be filtered through by hours, testing for kids, and drive through options.

Individuals looking to be tested should check with the specific testing site’s details and call ahead if an appointment is necessary.

The administration will also be launching a new awareness campaign for testing, including the use of billboards throughout the state and social media.

The website can be reached at Mass.gov/gettested.