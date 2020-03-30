State Launches Online Portal for PPE and Volunteers to Fight COVID-19

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced an online portal where individuals and companies can donate or sell personal protective equipment (PPE) and volunteer to support the COVID-19 outbreak in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker said that the effort will ensure that front line responders get the protective equipment they need to stay and push for more trained volunteers to join the response.

“Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” said Governor Baker.

“We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times.”

The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation Program is a portal that allows companies and organizations to sell or donate protective equipment that is in short supply due to global demands for the items.

By visiting the website, businesses and organizations can offer for purchase or donation critically needed personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, surgical masks, facemasks, goggles, gloves, sanitizing wipes, protective gowns and hand sanitizer.

State officials said that the program also provides an entry point for local manufacturers to get more information on adapting their businesses to produce more equipment in Massachusetts.

“We have a constant demand and need for personal protective equipment (PPE) available to our medical, first responder and essential service communities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Command Center Director.

“Over the past week, hundreds of deliveries of PPE have been made to front line health care providers, and first responders, but we need so much more. Last week more than 28,000 masks, and 120,000 pairs of gloves were distributed, and we’ve placed more than $50 million in orders for additional supplies. We are also waiting on our third delivery from the Strategic National Stockpile.”