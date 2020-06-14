State Lawmakers Weigh Banning Police Chokeholds

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are working on legislation they say will respond to some of the concerns raised by those protesting George Floyd’s killing, including banning the use of chokeholds by police.

A bill introduced this week would include new standards for police conduct, end what the bill’s sponsors call dehumanizing police practices, and add public accountability.

Chokeholds, tear gas and certain other weapons and tactics would be barred under the legislation, as would “no-knock” warrants.

The bill would also create a “duty to intervene” when an officer witnesses abuse of force and would help prevent the hiring of abusive police officers.