State Loan Program Change Could Harm Town Water Projects, Says Association to Preserve Cape Cod

February 21, 2025

Sewer construction in Orleans. Town of Orleans.

HYANNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod says a change proposed to State Revolving Fund loans could be disastrous for local water quality initiatives.

The draft change caps applicants to $50 million each and provides no carryover to future years, as well as requires reapplication for future funding if more money is needed.

The Association says the change means towns proposing projects requiring multi-year financing to voters can’t be certain about state funding beyond the first year. 

The full letter from the Assocation to the Massachusetts Department of Environemtal Protection can be found here

