You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Lottery Increases Net Profit Projection

State Lottery Increases Net Profit Projection

March 4, 2021

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission recently announced that they have bumped up their projected net profits for fiscal year 2021 following a strong seven month period.

The projection has been raised from $940 million to $985 million. The state attributes the success to a rise in Mega Millions and Powerball sales, resulting in a nearly 5% increase in total sales from the previous fiscal year.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said that with this projection comes more money to be utilized for aid across Massachusetts and its municipalities.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 