State Lottery Increases Net Profit Projection

BOSTON – The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission recently announced that they have bumped up their projected net profits for fiscal year 2021 following a strong seven month period.

The projection has been raised from $940 million to $985 million. The state attributes the success to a rise in Mega Millions and Powerball sales, resulting in a nearly 5% increase in total sales from the previous fiscal year.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg said that with this projection comes more money to be utilized for aid across Massachusetts and its municipalities.